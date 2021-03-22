June Louise Haines, age 85, of Mt Juliet, TN passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
June was born on June 23, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Josephine Canick. She married Charles E. Haines on September 22, 1956 in Chicago. She enjoyed reading, drawing with pastels and anything the color purple. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Craig Haines.
She is survived by: children - Charles Haines of Sandy, Utah and Sandy (Scott) Frazier of Mt Juliet; grandchildren - Brandise, Christopher and Connor; great-grandchildren - Gauge, Cassius, Athena and Issac; sister - Louise Detwiler of Urbana, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com