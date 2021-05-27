Justin David Russell passed away on May 22, 2021 at age 28.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Robert Post, is 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at The Glade Church and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Matthew Philyaw, Andrew Philyaw, Nate Philyaw, Hawk Carter, Aaron Leanza, and Chris Patton. Honorary Pallbearers: Silent Creed Motorcycle Club. The family will be receiving friends at The Glade Church on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Justin David Russell was born in Breeze IL to Shervonne Philyaw and Carl David Russell. He served in the United States National Guard. His civilian duty was as an equipment operator in construction. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and riding his motorcycle. As a member of the Silent Creed Motorcycle Club, he was known as “Stone”.
Justin is survived by his parents Sherri and David Russell, sister Bethany Russell, aunts Robin (Bill) Rivers, Mary Kay (Ed) Boudreaux, Reba (Bryan) Davis, and Jonie (Kurt) Glennon, uncle Doug (Rhonda) Philyaw, and his canine companion Rebel. He is preceded in death by grandfather Royce G. Russell. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.