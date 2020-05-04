Justin Keith Tatum, 35, passed away on April 26, 2020.
The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Justin was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and worked as a solar panel installer for JTE. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing, boating, and being with friends. He was also a drummer, like his father.
Justin is survived by his parents, Stephen and Jackie Tatum; sister, Brooke Tatum, and aunts and uncles Charlene (Jimmy) Ballinger, Linda (Wayne) Thompson, Barbara Summitt, and Jill Lattimore.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Brittany Tatum; beloved grandparents, Charlie and Elizabeth Tatum and Wilma Reed; and uncle, Frank Lattimore.
