Kalea Michelle Temple, age 30 of North Port, FL passed away January 31, 2021.
Kalea was a talented artist who enjoyed crafting, reading and photography. She loved being in the outdoors especially hiking and going to the beach. Preceded in death by father, Charles Bradley Temple; and grandmother, Ruth Sweeton. Survived by husband, Ed David; mother, Michelle Sweeton; grandfather, Alton Sweeton; daughter, Emmersyn David; step-children, Joe Lane, Mikayla David, Keenan David and Liam Kubiak; aunt & uncle, Jill & Daryl Johnson; cousin, Alisha Johnson; and granddaughter, Samari Lane.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 13th at 3pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Ben Curtis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 13th from 12 pm until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com