Kaleb Reed, 15, of Lebanon passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Ester and Lou Morasse and Joseph and Gloria Dillard; paternal great-grandfather, William Ernest Reed; cousins, Chad Dillard and Angie Walker; and great uncle, Danny Reed.
He is survived by parents, Erik and Katrina Reed; grandparents, Lee and Connie Dillard and Billy and Ginger Reed; sisters, Kaleigh and Kyra Reed; uncle, Jessie (Andrea) Dillard; aunt, Amber (Trent) Maasen; cousins, Colbie and Mya Dillard and Wyatt, Kyler and Ridge Maasen.
Kaleb was a member of The Journey Church and a student at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.
Visitation will be held in the Wilson County Expo Center on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the funeral service which will begin at 6 p.m. His father, Erik Reed will officiate the service. The family request that those in attendance wear Nashville Predators or Mt. Juliet Christian Academy attire in honor of Kaleb's favorite team and school. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Lamar Quezaire, Anthony Knight, Larry Davis, Jessie Dillard, Trent Maasen, Colbie Dillard, and Wyatt Maasen.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the student ministry at The Journey Church in Kaleb's memory.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com