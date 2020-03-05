Karen Elaine Schroeder passed away on February 27, 2020 at age 68. Karen took great pride and compassion in providing a loving home for her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years Shay Schroeder, children Shana Harrell (Matthew) Young and Shay L. Schroeder, grandchildren Callie Harrell, Brandi Harrell, Savanna Harrell, Ciera Young, and Sophie Young, and brother Johnny (Lourie Ann) Gilbert.
She is preceded in death by parents J.D. and Betty McCoy Gilbert.
The Celebration of Life, conducted by Brother Anthony Dobson, was held 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the service at 5 p.m.
