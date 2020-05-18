Karen Elizabeth Piercey passed away on May 10, 2020 at age 58.
Mrs. Piercey was an account manager who also enjoyed running, and sports in general, Vanderbilt basketball in particular.
Mrs. Piercey is survived by son Michael Piercey, siblings, Susie Angus, Bonnie Wasson, Billy Angus, and Jennifer (Doug) Walpus, brothers and sisters-in law Donna Blazic, Alex (Sherry) Piercey, Andra (Wayne) Broom and Susan Piercey and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Gwynn Piercey, son Mitchell Piercey, brother-in-law Bill Piercey.
The Graveside Service was held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Wilson County Memorial.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
