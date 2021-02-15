Karen Honeycutt “Sissy” Duke, age 63, of Lebanon, TN, died February 10, 2021.
Karen was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, Kenneth Honeycutt, Sr. and Fredda Seaton Honeycutt. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Karen was an avid motorcycle rider. She was very mechanically minded and could build or fix anything. Karen was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Honeycutt, Jr.
She is survived by: sister – Joanna (Corey) Willett; niece – Chelsea M. Willett; nephew – SFC Zachary Willett; great-nephew – Corey Tate Garland; aunt, uncle and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Humane Association of Wilson County, PO Box 247, Lebanon, TN 37088.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com