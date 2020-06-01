Katherine Gail Page, 66, of Watertown died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born July 24, 1953 in Carthage, Gail was a 1971 graduate of Watertown High School and a cashier at Prichard Foods in Alexandria.
She is survived by her parents, Odell and Charlene Petty of Watertown; daughters, Magan Mask and her husband, Sonny and Kris Granstaff both of Watertown; grandchildren, Lucas and Cody Paris and Amber and Aiden Granstaff. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Dusty Desimone and Steen Prichard officiating. Visitation will be from Noon till service time on Sunday. Interment will follow at Hunter Memorial Park. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318
