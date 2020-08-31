Katherine “Kathy” Bradford, age 56 of Old Hickory passed away August 23, 2020. Kathy was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Kay Farrar. She is survived by husband, Robert “Bob” Bradford; sons, Robert Elijah Bradford and Trei Allen (Rebecca) Bradford; brother, Craig (Deby) Farrar; sister, Kerri Watkins; grandson, Boston Wayne Bradford; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Judy Rockensock who loved and cherished Kathy.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27th at 1:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Michael Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Elijah Bradford, Trei Bradford, Mike Bradford, Trey Watkins, Brandon Sanford and Jordan Barnhart serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, August 26th from 4-8 pm and Thursday, August 27th from 12 noon until time of service.
Please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Kathy.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com