Katherine Staggs

Katherine Staggs, 64, passed away on July 19, 2020.  

 

The Funeral Service is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service.  Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Scottsville KY, will be Thursday.

 

Kathy retired from the Wilson County Health Department after 30 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the ocean, shopping, collecting knick-knacks, eating out, and all things Star Trek.  

 

She is survived by children Rebecca (Nick) Richey, Linda (Chris) Ausbrooks, and Elaine Staggs, four sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.  She is preceded in death by parents Alfred Joseph and Marjorie Cox Schwartz and nephew James Keith.  Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

Service information

Jul 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
4:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Jul 22
Visitation
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Jul 23
Interment
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00AM
Mount Olive Cemetery
-
Scottsville, KY 37087
