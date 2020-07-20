Katherine Staggs, 64, passed away on July 19, 2020.
The Funeral Service is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Scottsville KY, will be Thursday.
Kathy retired from the Wilson County Health Department after 30 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the ocean, shopping, collecting knick-knacks, eating out, and all things Star Trek.
She is survived by children Rebecca (Nick) Richey, Linda (Chris) Ausbrooks, and Elaine Staggs, four sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Alfred Joseph and Marjorie Cox Schwartz and nephew James Keith. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.