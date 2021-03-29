Kathryn E. Sullivan- age 84 passed away Wednesday March 24, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Nicholas Binkley & Emma Lee Underwood Binkley; daughter, Patty Sullivan Lasater & five siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leslie B. Sullivan; sons, John Leslie (Betty) Sullivan, Scotty Sullivan, Joe (Heather) Sullivan & Shannon Sullivan; daughter, Vicky(Eddie) Jones; brothers, William Binkley & John Binkley; sisters, Delorise Poston, Susan Crawford & Mary Bucy; 12 grandchildren & 21 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Sullivan was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and a Cafeteria Supervisor serving West Elementary School. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Visitation was held on Sunday March 28th 1-3 p.m. in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in the Leeville Community. Funeral service took place at the church following the visitation. Interment, Leeville Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Duckett & Bro. Gary McCaleb officiated the services. Family and friends served as active pallbearers. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mrs. Sullivan's memory to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
