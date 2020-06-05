Kathy Brewington Smith, 70, passed away on June 3, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Mrs. Smith was a hotel manager and a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of God. She loved working puzzles and watching Vanderbilt football. She is survived by husband of 54 years, Jerry Smith, children Gerald Gregory Smith, and Rodney O’Ryan (MaryAnn) Smith, grandchildren Heather Rose (Lucas) Smith, Christoper Gregory Smith, Brian Nathaniel Smith, Rodney O’Ryan Smith II, and Devin D’Andria Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents James and Katherine Brewington, and siblings Linda Bonner, Don Brewington, Jerry Wayne Brewington, and Cindy Brewington. The family extends special thanks to the staff of Lebanon Health and Rehab and Dr. Robert Jantz and staff. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the National Ataxia Foundation (www.ataxia.org) in her name. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.