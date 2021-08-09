Kathy Lynn Vickers, age 57 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 5, 2021.
Kathy was born in Smithville, TN. She attended Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. Kathy was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was a former employee of the United Methodist Publishing House. She enjoyed music and collecting albums. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Nixon Vickers and her step-mother, Leanne Hackney Vickers.
She is survived by: Father – Don Vickers; Brothers – Kevin Vickers and Ryan Vickers; Nephew and nieces; Beloved dog – Toby.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Craig Evans officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Dekalb County Memorial Gardens in Smithville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Diaster Relief Efforts.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet.