Katie Lea, 80, passed away on June 30, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers: Shea Lea, Brice Lea, Taylor Osborn, Will Agnew, Nick Sanders, Nolan Sanders, and Daniel Lea.
Mrs. Lea was a homemaker and a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Vols, and loved crafts. She is survived by children: Scotty (Anita) Lea, Tony (Terry) Lea, Donna (Keith) Sanders, and Bruce (Tammie) Lea; grandchildren: Rachael Nicole (Will) Agnew, Daniel Scott Lea, Shea (Kaley) Lea, Brice Lea, Shelby (Keith Rawlings) Lea, Nolan Sanders, Nick Sanders, Taylor Osborn, and Dallas (Shanna) Holland; siblings Reuben (Juanita) Hunt Jr. and Eula Mae Key; and great-grandchildren: Ava Jane Thomas, Henry Agnew, Sage Lea, and Knox Rawlings.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to caregivers Bettie Stewart, Peggy Ulmer, Dr. Peyton, and his staff at Tennessee Oncology. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Contributions to the American Cancer Society Multiple Myeloma Research and/or Sherry’s Run. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.