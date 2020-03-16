Katie Mai Presley, age 97 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Mrs. Presley worked for Texas Boot for over 30 years and was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wils and Allie Denney; husband, Robert Hershel Presley; brother, Lloyd W. Denney, and son-in-law, Thomas Draper.
She is survived by daughter, Joyce Draper; grandchildren, Clint (Julie) Draper, Lisa (Jacky) Whited, Amanda (Mitch) Baker, Richard Draper, and Sheena (Chris) Presson; great- grandchildren, Anna Kay (Craig) Ellison, Presley Draper, Tom Draper, Luke Whited, Layla Lowder, Lizzie Baker, Aaron Presson, Savannah (McKinley) Mofield, Austin Felts, Calyssa Presson, and Jonah Presson; great-great grandchildren, Gunner Mofield and Hunter Presson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Highland Heights Church of Christ from 12 noon until the funeral service at 3 p.m. Bro. Barry Keene and Bro. Mike Vaughn will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Clint Draper, Jacky Whited, Chris Presson, Tom Draper, Austin Felts, Luke Whited, Todd Mays, and Keith Mays.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Highland Heights Building Fund, 505 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 OBIT LINE 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com.