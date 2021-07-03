Kay Gilbert Turner passed away on July 1, 2021 at age 72.
Mrs. Turner was born in Middlesboro KY to Christene Sandefur and Roy H. Gilbert. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Carson Newman University. Mrs. Turner was a teacher who was passionate about teaching, whether it be at school, VBS, or wherever potential learners would be. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and reading.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald Turner, son Trent (Brittany) Turner, grandchildren Dawson and Carter Turner, sister Sue (Albert) Lepper, brother Tim Gilbert, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christene and Roy Gilbert.
The funeral service, conducted by Dr. Ben Graham, is 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: David Garrett, Thomas Turner, Richard Turner, Seth Hallums, Curtis Gilbert, and John Fultz. Honorary Pallbearers: grandsons Dawson and Carter Turner.
The family is receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.