Kayla Ann Dodson, 30, of Lebanon passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Luther and Anna May Dodson, and maternal grandmother, Diana Freier.
She is survived by her parents, Mark and Teya Dodson; children, Gavin Andrew and Aiden Anthony Palmisano; brother, Eric Dodson; sisters, Alisa Lynn (Stephen) Pierce and DaTanya Bastian; nieces and nephews, Kaytlin and Ryan Dodson, Jasper Bastian, Lucas and Cynthia Pierce, and Starla Selle; close friend, Josie Achord; and many aunts, uncles, and other loving family members.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be in the Partlow Funeral Chapel on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. until the service. Bro. Chris Dickens will officiate and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Stephen Pierce, Scott Achord, Johnathon Palmisano, Shawn Selle, Jesse Bertsch, and Adam Huddleston.
