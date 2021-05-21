KEETON, Linda Sue, age 65 of Murfreesboro, passed away May 11, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Douglas & Mary Lou Baird; and brother, Bruce Baird. Survived by husband of 45 years, Ken Keeton; son, Brandon (Natalie) Keeton; brother, Doug (Jeanette) Baird; sister, Wanda Faye McClanahan; grandchildren, Aceson Keeton and Cambrie Keeton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service was held Saturday, May 15 th at 1:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor John Carnes officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Friday,
May 14 from 4-8 pm and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, May 15. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com