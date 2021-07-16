Kelly Blankenship, age 62, died July 11, 2021 of pancreatic cancer at her home in Bedford, TX.
Kelly was born in Fayetteville, NC. She was an employee of American Beverage/Kroger Bottling Company. Kelly enjoyed shopping, going to the beach and taking her pets to the dog park.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Lee Blankenship and her brother, Keith Blankenship.
She is survived by: Mother – Charleen LaTondress; Daughter – Kristina (Grant) Richie; Sisters – Colleen Price and Carey (Craig) Duchaine; Granddaughters – Raelynn Richie and Annora Richie; Special aunt – Janette (Mark) Tubb; Devoted companions – Oliver, Tilly and Red.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Ralph Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown, TN. Active pallbearers will be Jesse Blankenship, Russell Price, Abi House, Jacob Duchaine, Michael Dykes and Grant Richie. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family wishes to especially thank Mike and Walter Boles, Stacey MacDonald, Brad and Amy Henry, Paula, Amy, Nancy and Dave Hopton and all of Kelly’s dog park friends for the love and care given to Kelly.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel.