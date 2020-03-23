Mr. Ken Grandstaff, age 71 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home. Born Kenneth Rhea Grandstaff on March 10, 1949, in Rutherford County, he is the son of the late Will Frank and Marguerite Hankins Grandstaff.
He received his Bachelors’ Degree from David Lipscomb University and was a member of Bethel Church of Christ. He worked as a patrol officer for the Wilson County Sheriffs’ Department for thirty four years.
He is survived by his wife Diane Huffines Grandstaff; daughters, Meg Wright and Rachel (Chip) Mathis; grandchildren, Laura & Luke Wright, Joshua (Katherine) Hembree, Leslie Rhea Hembree, and Leanne Mathis; and future great-granddaughter, Logan.
Graveside services for Mr. Ken Grandstaff will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 24, at Bethlehem Cemetery with Brian Horner officiating. Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, there will be no visitation prior to the graveside service. Pallbearers: Wilson County Sheriff’s Department.
The family recognizes the current health concerns sweeping our nation and understands the reluctance of some to attend events with crowds. Thus, they appreciate everyone’s concern and prayers and honor their decision.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com