In loving memory of Ken Romkee, age 74, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Preceded by his parents Marvin and Doris Romkee. He is survived by his three siblings, Marilyn (Bowman), Don, and Ron Romkee. Leaving behind is his loving wife, Beverly, of 55yrs. Along with his children: Lisa Romkee, Brian and Leigh Romkee, Chadd and Johnna Romkee, Shane and Tobie Romkee and Jasmine Romkee. Also 24 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Leaving a great legacy of genuine care and love for his family. Without Ken not ever meeting a stranger, he left his mark, not only on the lives of his family, but many, many others.
