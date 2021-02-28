Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.