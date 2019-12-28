Kenneth E. "Jack" Stroud, 88, passed away Friday December 27, 2019 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Hill Stroud and Bonnie Curtis Stroud; and sister, Nelda Frances Bringhurst.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jane Stroud; daughter, Denice (Mike) Reeder; stepchildren, Ed (Jo Lorice) Harned and Janette Beasley; grandchildren, Tracey (Sean) Bunch, Wendy (Matt) Pillow, and Kristin Beasley (Dwaine) Corder; and great-grandchildren, Raegan Bunch, Kenzie Bunch, Zoey Bunch, and Rilee Pillow.
Mr. Stroud was baptized at the age of 14 and attended Gladeville United Methodist Church. He was a retired employee of Ford Glass Plant where he worked for 44 years. Jack was a member of the UAW and his hobbies were working on lawnmowers, weed eaters, and tillers.
Visitation will be held on Sunday December 29 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday December 30 10 until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Joe Widick will officiate the service. Interment, Fairview Cemetery in Norene, TN. Active pallbearers will be his nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Gladeville United Methodist Church, 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, Tn. 37122.