Kenneth Gray Bates, age 82 of Lebanon, TN, died March 31, 2021.
Kenneth was a member of Adams Grove Church of Christ. He was a 1957 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Kenneth retired from GreyHound and later owned A1 Pickup and Delivery Service. He was a member of Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge #642 F&AM and Harvey Freeman Chapter #181 Order of the Eastern Star. Kenneth enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and farming. He was the son of the late, James Howard Bates and Willette Gray Bates.
He is survived by: wife of 58 years – Joyce Hackney Bates; daughters – Phyllis (Johnnie) Webb and Phoebe (Eugene) Neal; brother – Barry (Donna) Bates; sister – Jamie (Larry) Joyner; grandchildren – Ashlee (Mark) Thompson, Kyle Webb, Hayley Collinsworth and Mackenzie Zychal; great-grandchildren – Emilynn Thompson, Fallon Collinsworth, Ruby Thompson and Jamie Collinsworth; and several nieces and nephews – Kasey Joyner, Taylor (Mylania) Bates, Trevor (Rachel) Bates and Tanner Bates.
Funeral services were conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Elder Van Mathis and Elder Pat Hackney officiating. Interment with military honors followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Kyle Webb, Mark Thompson, Taylor Bates, Trevor Bates, Tanner Bates and Philip Lea. Honorary pallbearers were members of Mt. Juliet High School Class of 1957.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Friday ending with a Masonic Service at 8 p.m. and again from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com