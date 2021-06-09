Kenneth Rushlow, age 72 of Hermitage, Tennessee, passed away June 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Carolyn Rushlow.
Ken is survived by wife of 50 years, Bonnie Rushlow; sisters, Lynn Shearer; and Barbara (Todd) Love; daughters, Whitney Rushlow (Troy) Simpson; and Courtney Rushlow (Jay) Youngs; grandchildren, Andrew Michael Simpson; Isaac Aaron Youngs; Noa Winter Youngs; and Elijah Ryan Youngs; and many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2 PM in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 from 12-2 PM in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.