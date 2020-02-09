Kenneth “Sergeant” York, 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Mr. York was born on May 2, 1934 in Jackson County, TN to the late Porter and Florence Evans York. Kenneth earned the title “Sergeant” out on the road in the trucking industry, where he retired after 46 years as a professional truck driver. He was a proud member of the Local 480 Teamsters. Mr. York was an outdoorsman and loved farming, fishing, and hunting quail, deer, and turkey. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music.
The funeral service, conducted by Bro. Wayne Miller, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 2 until service time at 3 p.m.
He is survived by his son, Stephen (Carolyn) York; daughter, Jennifer Allison; grandchildren, Meghann Moran, Shelby York, Emily Allison, and Sarah Allison; and great-grandchildren, Joshua Moran, Jordann Moran, and Matthew Bishop.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred York.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to American Liver Foundation (https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/) in honor of Kenneth.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.