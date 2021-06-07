Kerry Wayne Boyd, age 51, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 2, 2021.
Kerry was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He was an automobile mechanic and enjoyed working on cars.
He is survived by: Father – Wayne Boyd, Mother – Carolyn Boyd, Son – Joey Boyd, Step-sons – Chris Jones, Zack Bright and Sonny Bright, Brother – Jeff Boyd, Grandson – Ezekiel Boyd, Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Kerry’s life from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.