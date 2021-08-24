Kevin Lee Bond, age 61, of Mt. Juliet, TN died August 20, 2021. Kevin was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Dayton and Nancy Wright Bond. He was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was an employee of Nashville Auto Auction/Manheim. Kevin was a long time cattle farmer. He enjoyed coon hunting and NASCAR. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Clayton and Jessie Bond and Ruby Thornton.
He is survived by: Brothers – Keith Bond and Kyle (Sandra) Bond; Niece – Taylor (Chase) Dalton; Nephews – Dylan Bond and Kameron Bond; Great-nephew – Levi Dalton.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Darrell Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Kyle Bond, Dylan Bond, Kameron Bond, Chase Dalton, Richard Blankenship, Thomas Osburne, Gary Parker, Bobby McClain, Tim Goodman and Troy Powell. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Suggs Creek/Gladeville Community.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Suggs Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be 4- 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel.