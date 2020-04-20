Kevin Michael Golding, 63, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from complications of liver cancer.
He was a devout servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He approached everything he did with a fervent passion and purpose.
Kevin enjoyed working out daily, riding his bike, swimming, gardening, and he loved his sports! He was a devoted fan of the Michigan Wolverines and especially loved to attend the Nashville Predators hockey games with his dear friend, Tom Bain of Franklin, Tenn. He dove headlong into his hobbies and loves, but no earthly love exceeded that which he had for his cherished wife, Patty Clark of Royal Oak Michigan, who he married in 1994 in Columbus, Ohio, by their beloved Pastor Emeritus, Rey Dempsey of Christ The King Church. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and vow renewal on Sept. 10, 2019, and enjoyed their life together praying daily and melding into a perfect and eternal union.
Kevin was a devoted son, developing a matchless work ethic and vibrance from his mother. A backbone for the family, he was a caring brother, able to navigate big brother responsibilities from prankster to counselor with a caring heart for his two brothers and little sister. Kevin was a loyal and dependable friend with his boundless energy, captivating smile, and robust laugh bringing joy to any conversation.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and raised in Petoskey, Mich., Kevin obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Western Michigan University, after which he decided to pursue warmer weather in Houston, Tex. There he began a 37-year career with Southwest Airlines. He started out as a ramp agent loading luggage onto planes, and diligently worked his way to the position of Ground Operations Supervisor in Albuquerque, N.M. His position provided benefits which allowed him to travel to many destinations in the world that he shared with his beloved friends, Marshall Resnick (Fayetteville, GA), Dana Potts (Hinsdale, IL), and Ken Michnal (Las Vegas, NV). His travels included trips to memorable events such as the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, NCAA Basketball Final Fours, and football Saturdays at “The Big House”. He was never one to horde his blessings, as he generously gifted trips to many friends and family.
Kevin was transferred with Southwest Airlines to Nashville, Tenn. in 1996. During his career, Kevin was honored with many awards and was highly recognized for his dedication to his responsibilities, and for being a team player with the fairness and well-being of his co-workers always in mind. He is noted for his no-nonsense approach to managing, his reliability, attention to detail, kindness, and a very high level of integrity. He retired from Southwest Airlines in 2017 and began a “fun” job at Charlie Daniels Parks and Recreation in Mt. Juliet, where he helped manage facilities and host events. It was very important to him to continue to display his trademark strong work ethic and enjoyed being part of a wonderful team of people.
Strong in his faith, Kevin steadfastly attended and served at Joy Church International in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, where he was proud to be a member for 15 years. He devoutly grew in knowledge of The Word of God by the excellent teaching of Lead Pastor Jim Frease. A special thanks also goes to Pastor Dave Goldner, Pastor Rob Simms, and Pastor Eric Garcia for their love throughout the years. Fueled by his daily studies, his heart yearned to share his Faith in Jesus Christ. His genuine, honest demeanor facilitated this desire and impacted all he met. Kevin will be deeply missed on this earth, but we are so happy he is celebrating his glorious eternal life in Heaven.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 25 years, Patricia “Patty” Golding; mother, Theresa Golding Sullivan; siblings, Ken (Connie) Golding, Rob (Val) Golding, and Kathy (Vince) Pawlicki; nieces and nephews, Hannah (Austin) Anderson, Jordan Pawlicki, Linnsey (Brad) Klooster, Nathan (Erica) Golding, Taylor (Ellie) Golding, Brandon (Ashley) Jaskolski, Aron (Samantha) Jaskolski, and Malori (Noah) Grulke; sister-in-law, Mary Baker; nephew-in-law, Paul Joseph Clark; and niece-in-law, Laurel (Frank) Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph James Golding; mother-in-law, Theresa Ann Clark; sister-in-law, Jeanne Clark; aunt-in-law, Isabel Clark; and several beloved aunts and uncles.
The family will hold a Private Funeral Service at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and a Private Burial will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, please send a donation of any size to support his beloved church family at Joy Church International at: PO Box 247, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121; or to his favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse, in his honor, to PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
A Memorial Service in Petoskey will be held this summer for his beloved friends and relatives in Michigan.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.