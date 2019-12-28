Kevin Wylemans, 56, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
The celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to either American Parkinson Disease Association (135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Kevin was a 1981 graduate of Hendersonville High School. He then went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree at Austin Peay State University and was previously employed at Mail Ship Technology for 15 years. Kevin was an avid moto-cross racer. He was a loving husband, dad, son, and Opa.
He is survived by loving wife of 27 years, Lisa Wylemans; daughters, Hailey (Daniel) Zajac and Danielle Wylemans; granddaughter, Faylin Zajac; mother, Ans Wylemans (Bobby Love); father, Jack Wylemans; father-in-law, Russ Hathaway; aunt and uncle, Thea and Wim Schuurman; nephews, Zach Hathaway and Jay Hathaway; and several cousins.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.