Kimberly Denise Mitchell Scott, 49, of Old Hickory, TN, diedOctober 29, 2019. Kim was a teacher at Roy Waldron Elementary School in Rutherford County and formerly taught at Rutland Elementary School in Wilson County. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education of the University of Arizona and a Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy Counseling from Trevecca University. Kim owned her own counseling practice in Mt. Juliet. Kim was very active in the All For Him Ministry for the homeless. She enjoyed tutoring, knitting blankets for the homeless, traveling and spending time at the beach. She had once lived in Germany and loved it there and had hoped to travel back there one day. Kim was preceded in death by her father, Horace Mitchell.
She is survived by her mother, Brenda (Thomas) Cowell; sons, Dylan Scott and Grayson Scott; former husband, Kevin Scott; siblings, Deidrea Mitchell, Patricia Mitchell McClelland and Scott Duncan; several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Darrell Haney officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Darrell Craig, Matt Tidwell, John Mac Rodman, Scott Duncan, Matt Haney and Brent Ogburn.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to All For Him Ministry, 2908 Holloway Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com