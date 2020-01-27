Kimberly Virginia Evans, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Jan. 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Morgan Evans; oldest sister Jennifer Evans, and grandparents.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Evans; older sister, Christina Beth Roe; brother-in-law, Matthew Roe; niece, Madelynn Roe; and nephew, Carson Roe. Visitation will be held on Jan. 28, 2020 from 5 to 6 with memorial service at 6 p.m. at Belle Aire Baptist Church 1307 North Rutherford Boulevard Murfreeboro, TN. Services will be conducted Dr. Adam Davis and Pastor Douglas Sowers.
To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.