Kitty Gene Houghton Kirkland, age 75, of Tullahoma, TN, died September 16, 2020. Kitty was retired from Textron. She was the daughter of the late, Doyle and Marie Massengale Houghton. Kitty was also preceded in death by her brother, Eddie and her grandson, Johnny Sandridge.
She is survived by: children – Krissy Dingman and Dwayne Webster; sister – Glenda; grandchildren – Tina, Kina, Alexis, Jesse, April, Kali, Jackson and Samantha; great-grandchildren – Annabel, Sicily, Zephyr and Lewis, IV; and special friend/Caregiver – Diana Jackson.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.www.nationalmssociety.org
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com