Larry Asher Haun, 84, of the Statesville Community died Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, 2020 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Larry was born Dec. 14, 1935 in Sandy Lake, PA, son of the late Charles and Violet Ellis Haun. He was a member of Ramah Baptist Church and a Marine Corp veteran. Larry had a long career as an analyst and data processor, was a farmer and a member of the Statesville Grange.
He is survived by his wife, Julianne "Judy" Jackson Haun; daughter, Wanda Diane Holbrook of Alachua, FL; son, Charles David (Diane) Haun of Watertown; grandchildren, Julie (Bo) Nugent, Blake (Britni) Haun, Haleigh (Matt) Oxley, Colton (Abbey) Haun, and Jenna (Chandler) Powell; great-grandchildren, Lucas Nugent, Gracie, Micah and Abigail Haun, Eloise and Penelope Oxley, and Caroline Haun; sisters, Rachel Griffin of Sandy Lake, PA and Rebecca (Joe) Barclay of Meadville, PA; brother, Fredrick (Alice) Haun of Sandy Lake, PA; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Patton and Bro. David Haun officiating. Visitation was 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Interment with Military Honors was at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318