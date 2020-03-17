Larry Douglas “Doug” “Buzzard” Tidwell, age 67, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 9, 2020. Doug was a former employee of Wilson County Co-op. He enjoyed fishing, old war movies and sports. Doug was the son of the late Wilbur Douglas and Evelyn June Long Tidwell.
He is survived by: wife of 44 years – Mary Baltz Tidwell; sons – Michael Joseph (Rhonda) Tidwell and William David Tidwell; sisters – Becky Tidwell (George) Rice, Cindy Tidwell (Ken) Ramstetter, and Robin Tidwell; grandson – Tyler Nathan Tidwell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate Doug’s life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com