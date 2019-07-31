Larry Edward Hallums, age 70 of Spring City, TN, passed away on July 28, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville following a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 31, 1949, a Lebanon, Tennessee native. Larry was a member of Spring City United Methodist Church.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Edd Hallums; maternal grandparents, Sidney Roy Dedman, Sr. and Lula Mae Andrews Dedman; paternal grandparents, Irene Hudson Hallums and Comer Hallums. He is survived by his mother, Beatrice (Bea) Hallums; his wife of 46 years, Jenny Lou Waters Hallums; his daughter, Tracey (Buffy Key) Hallums; son, Brad (Julie) Hallums; grandchildren, Mason and Brayden Hallums; brothers, Garry (Barbara) Hallums, Bruce Hallums; sister, Terresia (Luke) Williams; several nieces and nephews; and many other devoted family members and friends.
He graduated from Lebanon High School, a 1967 grad, where he played football, right guard and linebacker. His football continued at Castle Heights as a post graduate player. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1975. He was a Manager of Outside Plant and Engineering Design with AT&T and retired with 44 years of service in 2014.
Larry, above all, cherished his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid Vol fan and loved SEC football. He definitely lived life to the fullest and enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in soccer and dance. He loved travel and lake house living. There are many stories out there that will cause laughter and fabulous memories. Everyone has a “Larry” story! He touched many lives and will be sadly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made online to Sherry’s Run at sherrysrun.org or by mail: P.O. Box 8 Lebanon, TN 37088-0008, or to Cokesbury Church by mail: 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922, in memo line please put Cancer Support Group or Larry Hallums.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 3, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon, Tennessee). Brother Todd Elliott will officiate.
Sellars Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, Lebanon, TN.