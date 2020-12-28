Larry G. Kossa, Sr., age 74 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and formerly of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, December 26th, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Danny Sellars, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, December 31st from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m.
Mr. Kossa was born on Monday, January 4th, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah to the late Steve G. Kossa and Irene Connor Kossa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Randy Kossa and Steven Kossa; grandson, Drake Kossa; and sister, Linda Gonzalez. He is survived by loving wife of 48 years, Sandra Kossa; children, Irene Kossa, Stacey Vincent, Larry (Kathy) Kossa, Michael (Amy) Kossa, and Thea Kossa-Parker; grandchildren, Michael Cady, Wendie Manning Kazrick Kossa, Iccela Morris, Johnathan Kossa, Chaz Kossa, Ansley Kossa, Dalton Kossa, Azlynn Kossa, Hailey Kossa, Jerry Parker, Jr., Cassie Kossa-Parker, Skylar Parker, and Gabrielle Pare; brother, Steve Michael Kossa; a host of great-grandchildren also survive.
Larry proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was known for never judging a soul, regardless of what they may have done. His greatest joy in life was being “PaPa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Kossa loved sports cars, especially Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Corvettes. He enjoyed watching football and shared the love between the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.