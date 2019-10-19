Larry Gardner Eakes, III, 74, of Lebanon, TN, diedOctober 17, 2019.
Larry was a member of the Baptist faith and attended Fairview Church. As a Mt. Juliet native, he was the owner of L&C Auto Parts in Mt. Juliet and Auto Bearings in Nashville. He was also the first president of Big Brothers in Wilson County. Larry was actively involved in Mt. Juliet Little League and served as a former board member. He enjoyed cars, auto racing and wrestling. Larry was the son of the late, Larry Gardner Eakes, Jr. and Geneva Castleman Lawson. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Judy Plemons and Joey Lawson.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Wheeler Eakes; daughter, Kimberly (Marc) McNeilly; siblings, Carolyne Short, Lloyd Eakes, Lisa Connolly, Lucy Raines, Ann Adkins and Jackie Bush; grandchildren, Rilee McNeilly and Ryan McNeilly; and several nieces and nephews
Family and friends will gather from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel to celebrate Larry’s life.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Lebanon Special School District/Family Resource Center, 397 N. Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com