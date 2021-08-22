Larry James Dodd, age 72 of Lebanon, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at his home.
Born Nov. 11, 1948, he was the son of the late Henry and Bessie Murphy Dodd and was preceded in death by brothers, Danny, Wayne and Scott Dodd and sisters, Rebecca Dodd and Shirley Ann Estes.
James retired as a foreman for Vulcan Materials with 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy McPeak Dodd; children, Tommy Dodd, Jimmy Dodd, Jennifer (Steven) Cotton and Jessica (Jesse) Sprowes; grandchildren, John Dodd, Summer Dodd, Michael Dodd, Kemper Dodd, A.J. Cotton and Makenzie Cotton; great grandchildren, Shane Dodd and Lennon Turner; brothers, William C. (Kay) Dodd, Darrell (Jan) Dodd, Jeff Dodd; sister, Deborah (Thomas) Tittle; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Coleman officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until service time on Sunday.