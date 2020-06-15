Lassiter, Wanda Faye, 77, of Cookeville passed away on June 8, 2020.
Mrs. Lassiter was preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Leonard Lassiter; parents, Lofton & Gearaldine Wills; sister, Joyce Ogle; and brothers, Henry Wills & Kenneth Wills. She is survived by children, Donald (Marilyn) Lassiter, Gary (Vickie) Lassiter, Danny Lassiter, and Joann Beck; daughter-in-law, Marie Lassiter; sisters, Linda Woodard, Eunice Sorrow and Brenda Beckham; grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Lassiter, Melissa Lassiter, Jennifer (Michael) Binion, Brittany (Greg) Mabry, Garret Lassiter, Kristin Lassiter, Noah Beck, Isaac Beck, Angel Beck, and Eli Beck; 7 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Barbara Brown and Mary Frances Nash.
Funeral service will be Friday, June 12th at 2:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Brad Holliman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Gary Lassiter, Danny Lassiter, Josh Lassiter, Troy Bible, Brayden Murphy and Toby Taylor serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Roscoe Lassiter and Charles Woodard. Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 12th from 10 am until time of service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Shriner’s Hospitals at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
