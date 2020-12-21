Laura Lynette Qualls McMinn - age 81 of Lebanon passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by parents Bro. Raymond and Susie Qualls; husband Louis McMinn; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
She is survived by daughters Valorie Bond and Linda (Charles) Miller; grandchildren Lauren (Jared) Young, Robert Bond, and Billy Huff III; great-grandson Beau Rosshirt; sisters Janice Frey and Patricia (John) Marlin; sister-in-law Linda Qualls; and close friend Pat Lyle.
Mrs. McMinn, along with her husband Louis, were owners of Hometown Ace Hardware. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Westland United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association.
The family of Mrs. McMinn understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. With consideration, and for safety and health, the visitation and service will be a private family gathering.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007