Laura Lynn Kaul was born in Gadsden, Alabama on Thursday, August 13th, 1964 and passed

away on Saturday, August 1 st , 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lynn is survived by her loving

husband, John David Kaul of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; son, Parker Kerns of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee;

mother, Norma Patterson of Gadsden, Alabama; brothers, Phil Patterson and Mitch Patterson

both of Augusta, Georgia; and sister, Lisa Presley of Nashville, Tennessee.

Lynn Kaul or “Lynnie Pooh” as she was lovingly called, accomplished so much in her life. For

most of her life, she was a hairdresser. She raised a talented son, who is now attending

Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee and married the love of her life and best friend,

John Kaul. Lynn, John, and Parker created a loving home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Lynn shared

her dreams, her problems, and life with so many over the years who still call her a friend.

A mother, wife, daughter, and friend to many, “Pooh” will be deeply missed. There will never be

anything while we are still on this Earth that can fill the void created in our hearts with her

passing from this Earth to Heaven.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Lynn, John, and Parker’s home located at 6085

Alvin Sperry Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 37122 on Saturday, August 8 th , 2020 from 1:00 p.m. –

8:00 p.m. located at 6085 Alvin Sperry Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 37122.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN

37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

