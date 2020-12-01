Lawrence Adrian “Larry” Dutile, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 29, 2020.
Larry was the son of the late, Frederick Joseph and Rosemary Dugan Dutile. He retired from Honeywell, but after moving to Tennessee, he was employed by Caputo Plumbing in Old Hickory. Larry enjoyed participating in Civil War re-enactments. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Lawrence Dutile and 3 brothers and 1 sister.
He is survived by: wife of 58 years – Sheila Talbert Dutile; daughters – Cheryl (Bob) Lanier and Michelle (Alan) Atkins; grandchildren – Jessica Hall, Kalyn Sandel, Cassidy Dutile and Aiden Atkins; great-grandchildren – Jiuliana, Sophia, Mia, Laila and Dawson; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 821 Fesslers Parkway, Nashville, TN 37210.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com