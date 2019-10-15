Lawrence Franklin Clymer, 79, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedOctober 13, 2019. Mr. Clymer was a member of Greenhill Church of Christ. He was a 1957 graduate of East High School and was a contractor and former owner of Nashville Siding Products and Mt. Juliet Dog Grooming. Mr. Clymer was the son of the late, Ferris and Effie Arlene Pharris Clymer. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Phillip Ray Clymer and Mary Jean Ragland.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma Collins Clymer; sons, Larry (Julie Larson) Clymer and Troy (Lisa) Clymer; sister, Helen Hibdon; grandchildren, Sean (Lisbeth) Clymer, John (Daleigh) Clymer and Brandon Lee Clymer; and great-grandchildren, Sadie Clymer, Kace Clymer, Kannon Clymer and Korbin Clymer.
Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com