Lawrence “Larry” Paul Hendricks, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, passed away January 19, 2021.
Larry was preceded in death by parents, Arthur Wilson & Fran Bauer Hendricks; son, Anthony Paul Hendricks; grandson, Nicholas Todd Hendricks Jr., brother, Dave Hendricks; and sister, Margie Botkin. He is survived by son, Nick Hendricks, Sr.; sister, Nancy (Larry) VanArendont; life partner, Elizabeth “Libby” K. Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was a good, honest man who loved the water and his houseboat. He was a pre-med major at St. Mary’s University, later pursuing a self-employed career in the medical supply company industry.
There is no service at this time.
