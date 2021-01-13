Lee Hudson- age 81 passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Clay Hudson & Ola B. Lane Hudson; sons-in-law, Ridley Scott & David Keltner.
Survived by his wife of 15 years, Diane Gilley Hudson & their daughter, Emilee Hudson; son, Mark (Kristen) Hudson; daughters, Debora Scott, Tanda Keltner, & Tiana (John) Ferrell; grandchildren, Brandy (Kyle) Spicer, Hannah Ferrell, Maison Hudson, Brooklyn Newman, Brenan Hudson, Emitt Hudson, Piper Hudson, & Micah Hudson; brothers, Gilbert Hudson, James (Evelyn) Hudson, Herman Hudson, & Luther (JoAnn) Hudson; a special thank you to his caregiver, Debbie Taylor.
Mr. Hudson was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a retired Claims Adjuster with Continental Insurance.
Visitation will be held on Thursday January 14th 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Bro. Darrin Reynolds will officiate the service. Mr. Hudson's family will serve as active pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700.vwww.partlowchapel.com