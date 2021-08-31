Lee Roy McGee, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN died August 26, 2021.
Lee Roy was born in Kansas City, KS and was the son of the late, Carl and Ola Myrtle Hinkle McGee. He was a graduate of Stockton High School. Lee Roy was a member of Abundant Life Church in Indianapolis, IN for over 50 years and attended Silver Springs Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, TN. He was retired from Harcross Chemical but had also been employed by the U.S. Postal Service, Marsh Supermarkets, the Speedway Company and was the former owner of LB Floral in Pendleton, IN. Lee Roy was active with the Little League and Cub Scouts and served as a Boy Scout Master. He was a 30 year member of the Lions Club in Pendleton, IN and a lifetime member of the Lions Club in Mt. Juliet, TN. Lee Roy also served as a board member for the Mt. Juliet Senior Citizens Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Blanche Ellen McGee; daughter, Diana Elsten and brothers, Freelyn Carl McGee and Robert James McGee.
He is survived by: Sons – Larry Gene (Margo) McClanahan of Indianapolis, IN, Garry Dean (Linda) McClanahan of Mt. Juliet, TN and Jeffrey Richard (Carla) McGee of Bloomington, IN; Sister – Martha Jane Hubbard of Lebanon, MO, 14 Grandchildren and 18 Great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Russ Stephens officiating. Graveside services were conducted 10 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton, IN.
Visitation was be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel.