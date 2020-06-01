LeGore, Nancy Louise Lydin, 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedMay 21, 2020.
Nancy was born in Seattle, WA and spent her youth in Yakima, WA, where she was a dancer, baton twirler, and a pianist. She is fondly remembered by her family for being crowned Miss Delicious of Yakima Valley in 1953. Nancy spent her adult years living in Oregon, California, Alaska, Arizona, and Texas. In Tennessee, she was an active resident in her community where she played bridge, golfed, cooked, was an embroiderer and enjoyed family gatherings. In Nancy’s most recent years, her most joyous time was spent being Nana to her two grandchildren, with whom she loved to swim and bake “Nana-Bread”. Nancy was the daughter of the late, A. Val and Opal Lydin.
She is survived by:
Husband of 54 years – Dick D. LeGore
Daughters – Dana R. (Dan) Rosellini, Jill M. (Dan) Srba and
Holly M. (Stuart) Miller
Grandchildren – Hatcher Beau Miller and Hadley Anabelle Miller
Sister – Linda K. (Dave) Sagare
Nephews – Ryan (Amanda) Sagare and Jacob Sagare
Great-niece – Serena Sagare
A memorial service will be announced at a later date
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com