Leia Francis Ann Carter, age 33, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Terry Manners & Debrah Ann Lackey Manners.
Survived by her children, Draven Carter, Tobey Carter, & Mylee Carter; brothers, Chris (Sue Ann) Manners & Eric Manners; aunts, Vivian (Mike) Christian, Jane Cassety, & Judy Agenbroad; boyfriend, Larry Hardison.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 3rd from 4-6 p.m. in Crossroads Fellowship Church, 7860 Linwood Road, Lebanon, Tenn. 37090. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Pastor Gary Miller will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions may be made in Leia's memory to Crossroads Fellowship Church.
Partlow Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center In Charge Of Arrangements. (615) 444-7007 Obituary Line (615) 444-7700.