Leigh Ann Woodall born October 1, 1958 at McFarland Hospital, Lebanon, Tn. Died March 16, 2021 at Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fl.
Survived by daughter, Jillian Woodall DeVito( Anthony) of Lake Worth, Fl; parents: John Lee and Faye Baggett Woodall of Boca Raton, Fl and Lebanon,Tn;siblings, Toni Corbin(Bob), Lebanon Tn; Andy Woodall(Linda) Sevierville, Tn; and Lisa Edgeworth, Boca Raton, Fl; many cousins, nieces, nephews and aunts; special sister /cousin, Donna McCario, Salem, Or.
Leigh Ann was a graduate if Bica Raton High and Fla. Atlantic University and was employed as an educator by Palm Beach County for almost 40 years as an aide, assistant and teacher at Pine Grove and Whispering Pines Elementary. She excelled in teaching science, reading and held yearly math probability fair. She was passionate about saving monarchs, caving, bats, music and reading.
A virtual celebration of life will occur on May 1st via Zoom at 1pm CDT. In her honor you may donate to charity of your choice, Delray Beach Public Library, any animal rescue program or a Save the Monarch program such as EDF.